$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.92. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE GIB traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 155,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in CGI by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

