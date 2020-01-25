0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $701,012.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $701,012.00 and $2,968.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000222 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

