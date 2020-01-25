0xcert Price Hits $0.0010 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market cap of $339,512.00 and $86,583.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.05516758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026503 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00128078 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020206 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033649 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

