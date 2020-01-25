-$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the lowest is ($1.40). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.36) to ($3.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.30) to ($3.91). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09).

DCPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 327,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,796. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $70.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,322,218.80. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 334,155 shares of company stock valued at $17,489,331. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,780,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,531,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after buying an additional 311,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 20,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after buying an additional 124,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

