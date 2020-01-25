$1.20 EPS Expected for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Jacobs Engineering posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:J traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,497. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

