$1.31 EPS Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to report $1.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27. CoreSite Realty posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $117.72. The company had a trading volume of 284,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,974. CoreSite Realty has a 1-year low of $93.18 and a 1-year high of $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 425,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 424.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 301,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 343,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.