$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to post sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caci International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. Caci International reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Caci International will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.93 billion to $6.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caci International.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $271.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.69. Caci International has a 52 week low of $155.44 and a 52 week high of $274.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,022. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

