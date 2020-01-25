$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $283.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $181.17 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,324,000 after buying an additional 136,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

