$1.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.80. The Wendy’s posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.15. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $104.25 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

