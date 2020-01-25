$1.94 Million in Sales Expected for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will post $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120,000.00. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full-year sales of $13.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SMMT. TheStreet lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price target on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.57% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

