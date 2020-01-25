10 15 Associates Inc. Acquires 1,125 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zoetis by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,150,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,537,000 after purchasing an additional 185,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after purchasing an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after purchasing an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis stock opened at $136.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $143.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.