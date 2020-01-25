10 15 Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.1% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 995,075 shares in the company, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

