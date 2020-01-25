10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 3,157 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

BA stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

