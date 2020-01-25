10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 4,385 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.0% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.