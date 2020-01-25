10 15 Associates Inc. Buys 920 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $152.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $128.58 and a 12-month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

