10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $92.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $65.91 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.