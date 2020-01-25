10 15 Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 2.7% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after buying an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,536,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Accenture by 9.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,724,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,463,000 after buying an additional 323,753 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,159,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,381,000 after buying an additional 116,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 39.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,428,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,705,000 after buying an additional 402,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $208.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,373 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,170 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

