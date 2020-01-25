10 15 Associates Inc. Has $11.91 Million Stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels and Resorts makes up about 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $11,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 119.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

