10 15 Associates Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after buying an additional 111,805 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,938,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,596,000 after buying an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 173,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $243.95 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.00 and a 1 year high of $244.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

