10 15 Associates Inc. Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.9% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in General Mills by 377.0% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in General Mills by 145.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in General Mills by 121.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 115,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 228.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after acquiring an additional 145,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in General Mills by 204,860.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.80 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

