10 15 Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,234 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Xilinx comprises 1.9% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XLNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Xilinx by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 890,813 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 61,645 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 685,997 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at $745,364.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $100.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

