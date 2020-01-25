10 15 Associates Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,729 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after acquiring an additional 187,135 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,677 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 969,093 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $48,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,373 shares of company stock worth $9,925,360. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

