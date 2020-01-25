10 15 Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

10 15 Associates Inc. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 150.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $117.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.86 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

