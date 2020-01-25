10 15 Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

