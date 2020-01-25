10 15 Associates Inc. Purchases 2,410 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up about 2.1% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $10,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 46.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $139.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.56. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $100.97 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

