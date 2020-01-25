10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up 2.2% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,369,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,711,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,634,000 after acquiring an additional 847,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

