10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

