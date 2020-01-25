10 15 Associates Inc. Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.4% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.08. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

