10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

10 15 Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 84.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albemarle by 21.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 31.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $879.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Albemarle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

