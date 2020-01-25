10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 3,001 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

