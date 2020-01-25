10 15 Associates Inc. Sells 6,548 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

10 15 Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc accounts for approximately 2.5% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 10 15 Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co Inc worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 64,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.