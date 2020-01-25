10 15 Associates Inc. Takes Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after purchasing an additional 754,570 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citrix Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $106,952,000 after acquiring an additional 78,455 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 571,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 18,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 562,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 104.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 539,514 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after acquiring an additional 275,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.45. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,670,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $693,139.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,991,744.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

