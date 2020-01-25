$11.85 Billion in Sales Expected for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) to announce sales of $11.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.94 billion and the lowest is $11.80 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $11.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.31 billion to $41.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.47 billion to $44.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

