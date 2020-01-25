$14.18 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $14.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.15 million. Quanterix reported sales of $10.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $55.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 million to $55.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $70.84 million, with estimates ranging from $68.05 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 75.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million.

Several research firms have commented on QTRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of QTRX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $736.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $144,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,730.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,218 in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,422,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 354,437 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 68,351 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

