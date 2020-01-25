146,840 Shares in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 146,840 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned 0.05% of Masco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masco by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after buying an additional 1,073,631 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Masco by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after buying an additional 862,066 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Masco by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,284,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Masco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,617,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,417,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Masco by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after buying an additional 193,334 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,382,496. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.55. 2,834,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,349. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

