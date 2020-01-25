154,100 Shares in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

