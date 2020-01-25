16,135 Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,221,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

