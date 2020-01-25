17,295 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

