18,623 Shares in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after buying an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after buying an additional 279,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after buying an additional 212,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN opened at $231.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.85. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

