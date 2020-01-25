1SG Hits Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. 1SG has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $3,875.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1SG has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One 1SG token can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00037939 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00327958 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011923 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002207 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,183,790 tokens. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg.

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BitMart, OEX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

