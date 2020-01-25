$2.23 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will announce sales of $2.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $9.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.32 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after buying an additional 211,146 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $8,055,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at about $6,611,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.49. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $83.64 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

