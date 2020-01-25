$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will report $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $14.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $49.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,820.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,739.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,653,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4,024.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,358,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,754,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,112,000 after purchasing an additional 669,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

