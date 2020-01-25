$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.92 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $11.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in State Street by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. State Street has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

