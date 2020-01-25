$211.91 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post sales of $211.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $214.04 million and the lowest is $209.77 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $190.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $829.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.75 million to $839.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $922.59 million, with estimates ranging from $877.68 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.52). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $215.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,508 shares in the company, valued at $10,256,490.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 14,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $1,246,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,071,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,318,777.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $53,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 34.5% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $85.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

