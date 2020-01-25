$248.69 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $248.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $245.70 million and the highest is $251.64 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $186.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $801.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.20 million to $804.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hovde Group cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $75.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.08 and a 200 day moving average of $69.23.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $95,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

