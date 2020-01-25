$262.34 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to announce $262.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.11 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $244.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $10,049,880.00. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

