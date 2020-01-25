$287.44 Million in Sales Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post sales of $287.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.40 million and the highest is $288.47 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $262.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.40.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $409.30 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $212.75 and a twelve month high of $420.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $1,995,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,619,018.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.03, for a total transaction of $5,296,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,699,605.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,799 shares of company stock valued at $23,184,398. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

