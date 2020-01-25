$3.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report sales of $3.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $3.04 billion. Adobe reported sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.28.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $351.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.01 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe has a 1-year low of $237.27 and a 1-year high of $354.28.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.