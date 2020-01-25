$3.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post $3.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $2.23 million. Cellectis posted sales of $3.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $18.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $22.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 446.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of CLLS opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,276 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 178,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

