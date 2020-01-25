$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.13 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $16.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410,470.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,438,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,949,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,791,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after purchasing an additional 439,268 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

